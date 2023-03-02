Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Antonio Contes BACK with Spurs in training ahead of Champions League match against AC Milan!

Antonio Conte returned AGAIN to the training pitch as his Tottenham side trained ahead of their Champions League Round of 16 second leg tie to AC Milan!

