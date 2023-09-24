Chelsea v Aston Villa Full Match – Premier League | 24 September 2023 Intro1st half2nd halfSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfNext page Previous Video Narrow Battle in Frankfurt! | Eintracht Frankfurt – SC Freiburg 0-0 | MD 5 – Bundesliga 2023/24 Next Video We need to GROW UP! | Mauricio Pochettino | Chelsea 0-1 Aston Villa Related videos Liverpool v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 24 September 2023 329 icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 24 September 2023 520 icon Watch LaterAdded 09:59 Ange Postecoglou: Spurs boss talks to Gary Lineker | Football Focus 199.8K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day MOTD – 23 September 2023 2.5K icon Watch LaterAdded 15:45 Ange Postecoglou is different! | James Maddison reflects on special start to life at Tottenham! 94.1K icon Watch LaterAdded Burnley v Manchester United Full Match – Premier League | 23 September 2023 1.8K