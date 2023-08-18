Home Pre-match Ward-Prowse and Álvarez Are Available | David Moyes Press Conference | West Ham v Chelsea

Ward-Prowse and Álvarez Are Available | David Moyes Press Conference | West Ham v Chelsea

Ward-Prowse and Álvarez Are Available | David Moyes Press Conference | West Ham v Chelsea
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

De Zerbis Wolves Press Conference: Team News, Tariq Lamptey & Women’s World Cup Final

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

David Moyes has been speaking to the media ahead of Sunday’s Premier League season opener against Chelsea at London Stadium.

► Subscribe: http://bit.ly/1QALxTA
► Follow us on TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@westham?lang=en
► Follow us on Instagram: https://instagram.com/westham
► Follow us on Twitter: http://www.Twitter.com/westham
► Like us on Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/westham
► Visit our official website: http://www.whufc.com
► Buy tickets: http://www.whufc.com/Tickets/Match-Tickets
► Iron Cast: https://podfollow.com/1686602879/view

Previous Video
Ange Postecoglou Pre-Match Press Conference | talkSPORT

Ange Postecoglou Pre-Match Press Conference | talkSPORT

Next Video
De Zerbis Wolves Press Conference: Team News, Tariq Lamptey & Women’s World Cup Final

De Zerbis Wolves Press Conference: Team News, Tariq Lamptey & Women’s World Cup Final

Related videos

Top