Home Post-match Reaction and Interview Victory over Palace | Remembering Vialli | Welcoming Mudryk | Unseen Extra – Presented by trivago

Victory over Palace | Remembering Vialli | Welcoming Mudryk | Unseen Extra – Presented by trivago

Victory over Palace | Remembering Vialli | Welcoming Mudryk | Unseen Extra – Presented by trivago
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Can Man Utd challenge for the title? | Odegaard Player of the Season? | Rashford Offside?

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

The Blues welcomed London rivals Crystal Palace to Stamford Bridge, on a day we paid tribute to the incredible and unforgettable Gianluca Vialli.

Kai Havertz scored the game’s only goal to secure all three points.

At halftime, we showcased our newest arrival, Mykhailo Mudryk to the crowd, where he was warmly received by the fans.

This is Chelsea Unseen Extra, presented by trivago. The only place to see all the things you miss on a match day.

Download Chelsea FC’s official mobile app:
-http://che.lc/5thstand

Subscribe: http://che.lc/youtube

Follow Chelsea on social media:
Facebook: http://che.lc/facebook
Twitter: http://che.lc/twitter
Instagram: http://che.lc/instagram
TikTok: http://che.lc/tiktok

To watch more EXCLUSIVE Chelsea content go to: http://che.lc/YTwebsite

Welcome to the official home of Chelsea Football Club on YouTube. It’s the only channel where you’ll get an authentic look at life at this great club. Every week we’ll be uploading fresh content from the training ground, our famous stadium and much, much more. Nowhere else will you get closer to world-class stars like Christian Pulisic, Kai Havertz, Hakim Ziyech, Mason Mount, N’Golo Kanté, Sam Kerr, Fran Kirby & Pernille Harder.

ABOUT CHELSEA FOOTBALL CLUB
Founded in 1905, Chelsea Football Club has a rich history, with its many successes including 5 Premier League titles, 8 FA Cups and 2 Champions Leagues, secured on memorable nights in Munich and Porto. Famous former Blues include Peter Osgood, Gianfranco Zola, Frank Lampard, John Terry, Didier Drogba & Eden Hazard.

Previous Video

MATCH CAM 🎥 Newcastle United 1 Fulham 0 | Premier League Highlights | Behind-The-Scenes

Next Video
Can Man Utd challenge for the title? | Odegaard Player of the Season? | Rashford Offside?

Can Man Utd challenge for the title? | Odegaard Player of the Season? | Rashford Offside?

Related videos

Top