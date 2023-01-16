Can Man Utd challenge for the title? | Odegaard Player of the Season? | Rashford Offside?

Welcome back to the FIVE YouTube channel!

Today we have an exciting episode Vibe With Five as Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya, Stephen Howson and Joleon Lescott cover this weekend’s match fixtures which had 2 derbies! As per usual, derby games create controversy so stay tuned to hear the panel discuss big topics such as the Rashford offside call in Bruno Ferndandes’ equaliser. The team Also discuss Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal side and their chances in the title race after derby fixtures.

For more insightful football content, keep up to date with the channel by subscribing and clicking the notification bell.

0:00; – Intro

2:47; – Has Haaland made Man City worse?

4:10; – Overview of Fred’s performance

5:33; – What have Man Utd done differently?

8:52; – Has Pep Guardiola’s system weakened?

10:57; – Who will win the league this season?

12:11; – Should Man Utd’s goal have been disallowed?

15:35; – Overview of Marcus Rashford’s performance

17:33; – Is this the best Marcus Rashford so far?

18:07; – Rio Ferdinand and Balotelli argument during a derby

19:33; – Are Man Utd serious contenders?

20:32; – How well has ten Hag done so far?

21:13; – Rio Ferdinand’s original 6 Point plan for MUFC

23:56; – Man Utd beating the top 6 teams

25:11; – Spurs v Arsenal Overview by Gary Neville impersonator

26:50; – Partey’s outstanding performance

28:00; – Casemiro v Partey debate reignited

29:00; – Odegaard journey to Arsenal captaincy

32:21; – What’s the main reason of Tottenham failure?

34:51; – Erik ten Hag v Jose Mourinho! Who is Manchester United’s best manager since Sir Alex Ferguson’s era?

37:25; – Lescott’s experience with big player controversies affecting the changing room

40:13; – Is it the end of Liverpool’s era?

46:10; – Rio and Joel argue about how long Graham Potter will stay in charge of Chelsea!

47:43; – Mykhaylo Mudryk as Chelsea’s new controversial signing

53:10; – Everton’s ongoing series of defeats. Should Frank Lampard get fired?

1:00:21; – Other results across PL

1:01:16; – Newcastle v Fulham: Will the Magpies get into Top 4 at the end of the season?

1:03:01; – Guys share their forecast for the upcoming Arsenal vMan Utd confrontation!

1:04:44; – Outro

