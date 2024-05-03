BBC Match of the day 2 MOTD2 – 5 May 2024

Mark Chapman presents highlights of the day’s three Premier League matches, including title-chasing Liverpool’s clash with Tottenham at Anfield. The match is Jurgen Klopp’s penultimate home league game in charge of the Reds, and he will be hoping to maintain his record of having never lost a match at Anfield to Spurs. In fact, Tottenham’s results at the ground have been poor, with the last of their two Premier League wins there coming back in 2011. However, in the reverse fixture earlier this season, Tottenham won 2-1 at home in contentious circumstances after Liverpool ended up with nine men and had a goal incorrectly ruled out by VAR. The day’s other matches sees London rivals Chelsea and West Ham clash at Stamford Bridge, and Brighton take on Aston Villa. Mark and his guests will also look back at the goals and talking points from the games earlier in the weekend.

Click here to watch Source 3