Home Leagues Championship English Football League Highlights – ITV | 5 May 2024

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 5 May 2024

English Football League Highlights – ITV | 5 May 2024
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

BBC Sportscene – 5 May 2024

Cancel

Action from the final day of the Championship season as promotion, play-off places and relegation are confirmed – featuring Leicester v Blackburn, Leeds v Southampton, Ipswich v Huddersfield, Birmingham v Norwich, West Brom v Preston, Swansea v Millwall, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke v Bristol City, Rotherham v Cardiff, Plymouth v Hull, Middlesbrough v Watford and Coventry v QPR.

Previous Video
Will there be a TWIST in the title race? 🔄 | The Gary Neville Podcast

Will there be a TWIST in the title race? 🔄 | The Gary Neville Podcast

Next Video
BBC Sportscene

BBC Sportscene – 5 May 2024

Related videos

Top