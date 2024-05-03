English Football League Highlights – ITV | 5 May 2024

Action from the final day of the Championship season as promotion, play-off places and relegation are confirmed – featuring Leicester v Blackburn, Leeds v Southampton, Ipswich v Huddersfield, Birmingham v Norwich, West Brom v Preston, Swansea v Millwall, Sunderland v Sheffield Wednesday, Stoke v Bristol City, Rotherham v Cardiff, Plymouth v Hull, Middlesbrough v Watford and Coventry v QPR.