BBC Match of The Day MOTD – 4 May 2024

Gary Lineker introduces highlights of the day’s five Premier League matches, including title-chasing Arsenal’s match at home to Bournemouth. In this fixture at the Emirates Stadium last season, the Gunners came from 2-0 down to stun the Cherries, thanks to a brilliant winner from Reiss Nelson in the 97th minute. However, Mikel Arteta’s men found the going much easier when they met back in September, securing a comfortable 4-0 victory at the Vitality Stadium. The day’s other matches include Manchester City v Wolves and Nottingham Forest’s trip to Sheffield United.

Gary Lineker introduces the goals, drama and reaction from the day’s six Premier League fixtures, all of which have an impact on the top or bottom of the table. Reigning champions Manchester City visit the south coast, seeking to extend their record of having never lost to Bournemouth, while Arsenal host a Newcastle side who beat them through Anthony Gordon’s controversial goal in November’s reverse fixture. Other games include away fixtures for struggling Everton, Burnley and Nottingham Forest at Brighton, Crystal Palace and Aston Villa respectively.

Match of day MOTD aired on BBC one and available to stream on BBC iPlayer

Source 3

Watch is Match of the Day MOTD?

Match of the Day! It’s a British institution, bringing football highlights to homes across the country since 1964.

Match of the Day (MOTD) is a football highlights program typically broadcast on BBC One on Saturday nights during the Premier League season.

It’s currently presented by Gary Lineker, with regular analysis from former England internationals Alan Shearer and Ian Wright.

The show features highlights of all the Premier League matches played that day, along with interviews with managers and players, and expert analysis from the pundits.

The show features highlights of all the Premier League matches played that day, along with interviews with managers and players, and expert analysis from the pundits. It’s one of the most popular shows on British television, regularly attracting audiences of over 6 million viewers.

Source 3