UCL group stage draw reaction: Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo to face each other?! | ESPN FC
ESPN FC’s Gab Marcotti and Julien Laurens discuss the UEFA Champions League group stage draw in full. The draw put Lionel Messi’s PSG with Manchester City who are reportedly edging closer to signing Cristiano Ronaldo.