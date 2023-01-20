Trossard is AVAILABLE for Man United! | Mikel Arteta | Arsenal v Man United

-TIMESTAMPS-

00:00 – Intro.

00:18 – Leandro Trossard? Are you happy to have him?: We were keen to have an attacker that can play many positions. He’s a player we have followed for a long time.

00:45 – Important to have a player who can hit the ground running?: Very important. He gives us, short term, medium term and long term solutions.

01:05 – Will he be ready for the weekend? Yes he is good to go. I think we got him signed in time.

01:33 – How much was last January’s window of not investing on your mind? We were really short upfront and we found a player that has everything we wanted.

02:08 – Kiwior signing?: We can’t talk about players we haven’t finalised yet.

02:16 – Cheering on Tottenham last night?: No, we have enough to focus on ourselves.

02:50 – How have you managed to keep you players so on it every game?: It’s something we have to do. We have to go onto Sunday with the same ambition.

03:20 – Is this group ready to go up when the pressure is on?: We go by training by training.

03:32 – Any fresh injuries updates?: Not that I know of. Hopefully not.

03:48 – Do you think your side have learnt a lesson since the last Man United game?: We know the game can get away from you against United. We have to be at our best to win on Sunday

04:20 – Any wind taken from United sails after Palace result?: There’s a lot of games to go.

05:00 – Do you think United and Arsenal going for the title will be a feisty affair? The history and the way those two clubs have competed tells you how big this game is.

05:28 – What do you think of ten Hag’s work?: Really impressive. He’s done really well in a short period of time.

05:52 – How do you stop Rashford?: It’s not only Rashford. They have many players in good individual form. We have to stop many. They will create problems.

06:19 – Martin Odegaard taking on the captaincy: He’s a huge talent, with more desire than talent. He’s contributing to the team in a powerful way.

06:56 – Casemiro isn’t available. Will that help?: He didn’t play in our first game against them. We will plan for the game knowing he isn’t available.

07:26 – Talking to your assistant about Trossard before signing him?: We talked about everyone who is connected. Character is a crucial factor.

08:26 – Lots of technical players signed was this on purpose?: We needed players to fulfil certain positions. We like players like Trossard with skills and composure.

-END-

@HaytersTV – Football Up Close. We go behind the scenes with the biggest names in football to bring you interviews, training, news, live coverage, fans’ voices and funniest moments. If you love football, you’ll love Hayters TV. Subscribe now!

Follow HaytersTV on social media 🔥

www.instagram.com/HaytersTV

www.facebook.com/HaytersTV

www.twitter.com/HaytersTV

www.tiktok.com/@hayterstv

Subscribe on YouTube – https://www.youtube.com/hayterstv

#afc #arsenal #premierleague