Rio & Joel Arsenal v Man Utd Combined XI | Partey v Casemiro | Dalot v Ben White

Today we have an Arsenal Vs Manchester United preview featuring Rio Ferdinand and Joel Beya’s combined 11. If you’ve tuned into recent Vibe With Five episodes, you’d know that Rio and Joel have clashed on certain player head to heads such as Partey vs Casemiro. In typical Rio and Joel fashion, the two failed to agree on a player in couple of positions so be sure to leave your selection down below in the comment section.

0:00; – Intro

0:26; – Goalkeeper pick: Ramsdale vs. De Gea

1:37; – The left back of the combined eleven

2:23; – Rio and Joel argue over the right back of the team: Ben White vs. Diogo Dalot

3:30; – The French pair of centre-backs?!

4:56; – The controversial midfield, and another Partey-Casemiro dilemma!

7:56; – What if Arsenal win the PL this year…?

Guys discuss the importance of the current game!

8:54; – The attacking line of the team

12:43; – Rio and Joel share their score predictions for the upcoming confrontation

14:30; – Outro

