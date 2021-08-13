Home TV Show News and Interviews Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season
Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season
The Sunday Times are reporting that Tottenham will keep Harry Kane for one more season. Journalist Jonathan Northcroft shares the latest on the Kane transfer saga.

