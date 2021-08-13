Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Transfer News: Paul Pogba set to leave Manchester United next summer on a free transfer
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
123 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Transfer News: Tottenham to keep Harry Kane for one more season
The Sunday Times are reporting that Tottenham will keep Harry Kane for one more season. Journalist Jonathan Northcroft shares the latest on the Kane transfer saga.