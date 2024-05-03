Eddie Howe: From League 2 To Champions League

On this week’s episode on The Overlap, brought to you by Sky Bet, we are joined by Newcastle United manager Eddie Howe.

Gary Neville meets Eddie in his office at the Newcastle United training ground where the boss gives a fascinating insight into his tactics and playing-style which has brought so much success to his career.

Regarded as one of the finest English managers of the past decade, Howe achieved the near impossible at AFC Bournemouth, taking the club from the bottom end of League 2 to the Premier League in the space of 8 years over two spells in charge.

The former Cherries man talks about how he established his former side as a top-tier outfit before the toll of relegation, plus the lessons he has learnt along the way.

Finally, after a stand-out first full season at St James’ Park where he guided the Magpies back to the Champions League and reached a cup final, Howe talks about the current campaign and his plan to establish Newcastle back in and amongst the elite English clubs.

If you enjoyed the interview please hit subscribe to never miss an upload.

00:00-01:21: Introduction

01:21-11:17: Tactics and playing style

11:17-20:28: Howe’s Newcastle United

20:28-27:45: Day-to-day schedule and building coaching career

27:45-36:52: Managing AFC Bournemouth from League 2 to the Premier League

36:52-50:03 Next step at St James Park

50:03-51:27 Post interview scenes

SUBSCRIBE TO THE CHANNEL HERE

https://www.youtube.com/c/theoverlap?sub_confirmation=1

LISTEN TO OUR PODCASTS

Stick to Football – https://tr.ee/JI6l3Dj-4O

The Overlap – https://tr.ee/h07F3Fsuh3

———————————————————————-

Follow us on social!

———————————————————————–

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100090262142896

Twitter: https://twitter.com/wearetheoverlap

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/wearetheoverlap

TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@wearetheoverlap

————————————————————————