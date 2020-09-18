Home Leagues Premier League - EPL The John Dykes Show – 17 September 2020
The John Dykes Show – 17 September 2020
Bundesliga Special – Season Preview | 18 September 2020

The John Dykes Show – 17 September 2020

The John Dykes Show: Season 04, Episode 04
Forget all that talk about jibes and a spat, Chelsea Football Club and @Liverpool FC have both spent big money in building high-quality squads. FSG and Jurgen Klopp went first and were rewarded with the European Cup and league title, Roman Abramovich has gone again in the market as he backs Frank Lampard and we now await an early-season clash between the two clubs. So, who will turn out to on be the money at Stamford Bridge this Sunday?

Premier League World: Worldwide Special | 18 September 2020

Bundesliga Special – Season Preview | 18 September 2020

