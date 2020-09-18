Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Premier League World: Worldwide Special | 18 September 2020
Premier League World: Worldwide Special | 18 September 2020
Premier League World: Worldwide Special
Premier League World heads to Newcastle to speak to Jonjo Shelvey, Sheffield to hear from Aaron Ramsdale, and then across the globe to Sydney Australia to hear from Liverpool fans. We finish this week in Ghana hearing from former Arsenal midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong about his career that took him all over the world.

