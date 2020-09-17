Home Leagues Bundesliga Bundesliga Special – Season Preview | 18 September 2020
Bundesliga Special – Season Preview | 18 September 2020
Bundesliga Special – Season Preview | 18 September 2020

A look ahead to the 2020/21 Bundesliga season as Bayern Munich go in search of their ninth successive title.

