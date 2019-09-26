Home TV Show News and Interviews Take a look back at a selection of Chelsea’s best acrobatic goals from oldest to the most recent.
Take a look back at a selection of Chelsea’s best acrobatic goals from oldest to the most recent.
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Milton Keynes Dons vs Arsenal Full Match – Pre-season Friendly Match

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
19 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Take a look back at a selection of Chelsea’s best acrobatic goals from oldest to the most recent.

Take a look back at a selection of Chelsea’s best acrobatic goals from oldest to the most recent.

Previous Video
salah

Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool

Next Video
PRE-SEASON FREIENDLY

Milton Keynes Dons vs Arsenal Full Match – Pre-season Friendly Match

Related videos

Top