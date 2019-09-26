Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool
Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool
What a season for Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian King netted 19 goals and made 10 assists in the Premier League, helping secure Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, here’s his best bit from the 2019/20 campaign.