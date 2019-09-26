Home TV Show News and Interviews Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool
Best of Mohamed Salah 2019/20 | Liverpool
Take a look back at a selection of Chelsea's best acrobatic goals from oldest to the most recent.

What a season for Mohamed Salah, the Egyptian King netted 19 goals and made 10 assists in the Premier League, helping secure Liverpool’s first league title in 30 years, here’s his best bit from the 2019/20 campaign.

