Jürgen Klopp: The Farewell Interview | Nothing would have happened without the people

Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp sits down with Kelly Cates for his final interview with the club. Here, the duo discuss his time at Anfield on and off the pitch, the people of Liverpool and what awaits in the future.

🔔 SUBSCRIBE for free, so you never miss a video or live stream! https://www.youtube.com/subscription_center?add_user=LiverpoolFC

🎥 Watch exclusive videos and join in the chat as a YouTube channel member: https://www.youtube.com/LiverpoolFC/join

#Liverpool #LFC

🛍️ Shop LFC – Gifts, fashion, Nike range & more! https://lfc.tv/48oB63n