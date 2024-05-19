Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Liverpool Jürgen Klopp: The Farewell Interview | Nothing would have happened without the people

Jürgen Klopp: The Farewell Interview | Nothing would have happened without the people

Liverpool FC Manager Jürgen Klopp sits down with Kelly Cates for his final interview with the club. Here, the duo discuss his time at Anfield on and off the pitch, the people of Liverpool and what awaits in the future.

