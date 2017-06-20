South Korea vs Germany – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

Match of the Day South Korea vs Germany

Gary Lineker presents live coverage as South Korea face 2014 World Cup winners Germany in their final Group F match in Kazan. Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal against Argentina in Rio gave Germany their fourth World Cup victory, while their 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semi-final will go down as one of the most famous matches in football history. Joachim Low’s star-studded squad are again among the favourites in Russia. They face a South Korea side coming into the World Cup after a poor 2017 in which they won just once. However, in their ranks they boast Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who scored 18 times this season. Gary is joined by Alan Shearer, Cesc Fabregas and Jermaine Jenas. Commentary is by Jonathan Pearce and Kevin Kilbane.