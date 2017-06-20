South Korea vs Germany – Full Match | World Cup 2018 – Russia

 

Match of the Day  South Korea vs Germany

Gary Lineker presents live coverage as South Korea face 2014 World Cup winners Germany in their final Group F match in Kazan. Mario Gotze’s extra-time goal against Argentina in Rio gave Germany their fourth World Cup victory, while their 7-1 win over hosts Brazil in the semi-final will go down as one of the most famous matches in football history. Joachim Low’s star-studded squad are again among the favourites in Russia. They face a South Korea side coming into the World Cup after a poor 2017 in which they won just once. However, in their ranks they boast Tottenham’s Son Heung-min, who scored 18 times this season. Gary is joined by Alan Shearer, Cesc Fabregas and Jermaine Jenas. Commentary is by Jonathan Pearce and Kevin Kilbane.

Related Posts

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. more information

The cookie settings on this website are set to "allow cookies" to give you the best browsing experience possible. If you continue to use this website without changing your cookie settings or you click "Accept" below then you are consenting to this.

Close