Roy Keane – 2021 Hall of Fame inductee

Roy Keane is the latest player to be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The Irishman was a dominant figure for Manchester United, helping to take them to seven Premier League titles during his 12 seasons at the club.

Keane joins inaugural inductees Alan Shearer and Thierry Henry, plus former team-mate Eric Cantona in receiving the highest individual honour given by the Premier League.

“I feel very lucky to be inducted but I’ve only been inducted because of the players I’ve played with,” Keane said.

He is one of the six players from a 23-man shortlist to have received the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League panel. A further four will be announced this week.