Home TV Show News and Interviews Eric Cantona – Premier League Hall of Fame
Eric Cantona – Premier League Hall of Fame
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace and retire as a manager at end of season

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
87 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Eric Cantona – Premier League Hall of Fame

Cantona: The others are great, I am exceptional!
Exclusive: Man Utd striker is proud but not surprised to be inducted into the PL’s Hall of Fame

“I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised,” Cantona said in an exclusive interview after being confirmed as an inductee. “I would’ve been surprised not to be elected!

“I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.”

Cantona is one of six players from a 23-man shortlist who will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame after receiving the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Panel.

The other five inductees will be announced this week on the Premier League’s digital channels.

Previous Video
Roy Keane

Roy Keane – 2021 Hall of Fame inductee

Next Video
Roy Hodgson

Roy Hodgson to leave Crystal Palace and retire as a manager at end of season

Related videos

Top