Eric Cantona – Premier League Hall of Fame

Cantona: The others are great, I am exceptional!

Exclusive: Man Utd striker is proud but not surprised to be inducted into the PL’s Hall of Fame

“I am very happy and very proud, but at the same time I am not surprised,” Cantona said in an exclusive interview after being confirmed as an inductee. “I would’ve been surprised not to be elected!

“I have been lucky to play in this team, with wonderful players, a wonderful manager and wonderful fans.”

Cantona is one of six players from a 23-man shortlist who will be inducted into the Premier League Hall of Fame after receiving the most combined votes from the public and the Premier League Panel.

The other five inductees will be announced this week on the Premier League’s digital channels.