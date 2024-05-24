BREAKING: FC Barcelona have sacked Xavi as the clubs head coach

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

FC Barcelona president Joan Laporta has informed Xavi Hernández that he will not be continuing as first team coach in the 2024-25 season.

FC Barcelona wishes to thank Xavi for his work as coach, as well as for his inimitable career as a player and as team captain, and wishes him every future success in the world.

