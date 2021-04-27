Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg
Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Eden Hazard: All The Chelsea Goals

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
837 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist
Multi-Links
Pre-match 1st half 2nd half Source 2 - 1st half 2nd half Source 3 - 1st half 2nd half

Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg

Thomas Tuchel’s Chelsea side face Real Madrid in the UEFA Champions League semi final first leg at Estadio Alfredo Di Stefano.

Previous Video
Pep Guardiola

Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – PSG v Manchester City

Next Video
hazard

Eden Hazard: All The Chelsea Goals

Related videos

Top