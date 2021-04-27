Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – PSG v Manchester City
Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – PSG v Manchester City
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
76 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Pep Guardiola pre-match press conference – PSG v Manchester City

PSG v Manchester City: Pep Guardiola press conference
Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola speaks to the press ahead of his side’s Champions League semi-final against Paris Saint-Germain.

Previous Video
The London Football Awards 2021

The London Football Awards 2021 – 27 April 2021

Next Video
Real Madrid v Chelsea

Real Madrid v Chelsea Full Match – UEFA Champions League | Semi final 1st leg

Related videos

Top