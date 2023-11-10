Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid saw victory against Valencia at the Santiago Bernabéu with a great offensive display and a wonderful night of football. Dani Carvajal scored the first goal with a great left-footed strike right outside the box followed by Vini Jr and Rodrygo Goes, who both scored a brace in what was a fine display from the Brazilians. Carlo Ancelotti’s side head into the international break with their tenth LaLiga win, their fifth at the Estadio Santiago Bernabéu.
