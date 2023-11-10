BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders | 12 November 2023

BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders Gary and the guys choose their best goals from centre halves and fullbacks. Previous Video Full Match: Chelsea v Manchester City | ChelseaTV Next Video Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24 Related videos icon Watch LaterAdded Full Match: Chelsea v Manchester City | ChelseaTV 48 icon Watch LaterAdded 05:48 Tottenhams high press analysed | Soccer Sunday 21.7K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:34 Who is the GREATEST Manager In Football History? 👀 | Fan Q&A | #AskPoch 42.8K icon Watch LaterAdded BBC Match of the Day 2 MOTD2 – 12 November 2023 2.3K icon Watch LaterAdded Chelsea vs Manchester City Full Match – Premier League | 12 November 2023 3.5K icon Watch LaterAdded Aston Villa vs Fulham Full Match – Premier League | 12 November 2023 1K