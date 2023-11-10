Home TV Show BBC Match of the day MOTD BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders | 12 November 2023

BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders | 12 November 2023

BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders | 12 November 2023
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

BBC MOTD Top Ten: Goals by Defenders
Gary and the guys choose their best goals from centre halves and fullbacks.

Previous Video
ChelseaTV

Full Match: Chelsea v Manchester City | ChelseaTV

Next Video
Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Related videos

Top