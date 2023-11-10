Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Tottenhams high press analysed | Soccer Sunday

Tottenhams high press analysed | Soccer Sunday

Tottenhams high press analysed | Soccer Sunday
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Who is the GREATEST Manager In Football History? 👀 | Fan Q&A | #AskPoch

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

► Subscribe to Sky Sports News: http://bit.ly/SkySportsNewsSub

Ange Postecoglou’s reign at Spurs has been full of change, this has been particularly apparent in the side’s attacking style.

The high press and high line tactics employed by Tottenham’s new manager have been working very well of late but are they also a detriment to the sides defensive capabilities?

The Soccer Sunday team take a deep dive into Tottenham’s style of play under Ange Postecoglou.

#SkySportsNews #SkySports #premierleague

► For the latest transfer news: https://qrcode.skysports.com/skysports/TransferCentre

More from Sky Sports on YouTube:

► Sky Sports Retro: http://bit.ly/SkySportsRetroSub
► Sky Sports: http://bit.ly/SkySportsSub
► Sky Sports Football: http://bit.ly/SSFootballSub
► Sky Sports Boxing: http://bit.ly/SSBoxingSub
► Sky Sports F1: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyF1
► Sky Sports Cricket: http://bit.ly/SubscribeSkyCricket
► Sky Sports Golf: https://bit.ly/SubscribeSkySportsGolf

► To enquire about licensing Sky Sports News content, you can find out more here: https://www.skysports.com/more-sports/news/31754/11434270/license-sky-sports-footage

Previous Video
Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Real Madrid 5-1 Valencia | HIGHLIGHTS | LaLiga 2023/24

Next Video
Who is the GREATEST Manager In Football History? 👀 | Fan Q&A | #AskPoch

Who is the GREATEST Manager In Football History? 👀 | Fan Q&A | #AskPoch

Related videos

Top