RB Leipzig vs Borussia Dortmund Full Match – DFB Pokal | 13 May 2021

The Olympiastadion hosts the 2020-21 DFB-Pokal final as 2017 champions Borussia Dortmund take on RB Leipzig on Thursday.

This will be the second meeting between the two sides in five days, after Borussia Dortmund claimed a hard fought 3-2 win in their Bundesliga clash last Saturday.

Leipzig will be desperate to wrap up their impressive campaign by claiming their first top-flight silverware on Thursday.