Premier League World – 13 May 2021
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Man Utd v Liverpool: Jurgen Klopp pre-match press conference
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
1 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Premier League World – 13 May 2021
This week we speak to Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma, ex-Fulham and Reading striker Pavel Pogrebynak and former Nottingham Forest and Crystal Palace midfielder Geoff Thomas.