Premier League World – 26 November 2021

Premier League World

This week on Premier League World: Bernado Silva – We sit down with one of Man City’s in form players Bernardo Silva to discuss life under Pep Guardiola, where he thinks his best position in the team is and get his season report so far. Alberto Moreno – Despite leaving Liverpool under a cloud, Alberto Moreno reflects on his time at Anfield and how his career has led him back to Spain to play for La Liga side, Villarreal. Premier League Player to Coach Scheme – We sit down with a number of coaches involved in the ‘Player to coach scheme’ which helps increase the number of black and Asian players moving into full-time coaching roles. They talk about their struggles getting to where they are now, the pressures of getting coaching roles and their dreams of one day making it to the Premier League.