Premier League – Season 2011-2012 Review

The Premier League entered its 20th season and, even after two decades of success, expansion and entertainment, no one would have predicted the sensational climax that would unfold.

Sergio Aguero sent the Etihad Stadium into ecstasy after capturing Manchester City’s maiden Premier League title with a last-gasp strike against Queens Park Rangers. It was a fitting end to a captivating campaign – voted as the best ever in the Premier League 20 Seasons Awards – that started with a bang in August 2011.