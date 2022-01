Volume 1

Take a look at a selection of some of the greatest Premier League goals from 2021 – including Erik Lamela’s ‘rabona’ in the North London Derby and Mo Salah’s near-identical wonder goals against Man City and Watford.

Volume 2

Take a look at a selection of some of the greatest Premier League goals from 2021 – including Jesse Lingard’s incredible solo run against Wolves and Trent Alexander-Arnold’s wonder strike versus Newcastle.