Pitch To Post Podcast – Jamie Carragher previews Liverpool v Man City
Pitch to post podcast

Jamie Carragher looks ahead to Liverpool’s Super Sunday clash with Manchester City, saying that if the reigning champions want any hope of retaining the title they HAVE to beat City at Anfield. Carragher concedes that the title is probably out of reach, and Jurgen Klopp should concentrate on securing a top 4 finish.

