Pitch To Post Podcast – Jamie Carragher previews Liverpool v Man City
Loading advertisement...
Up next
Jose Mourinho post-match press conference – Tottenham v Chelsea
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
68 Views
0
0
Please enter your reasons.
Error!! please try again later.
Many thanks for your report.
You have already reported this video.
Please login to report.
Pitch To Post Podcast – Jamie Carragher previews Liverpool v Man City
Jamie Carragher looks ahead to Liverpool’s Super Sunday clash with Manchester City, saying that if the reigning champions want any hope of retaining the title they HAVE to beat City at Anfield. Carragher concedes that the title is probably out of reach, and Jurgen Klopp should concentrate on securing a top 4 finish.