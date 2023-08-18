Pep rules out John Stones in first home game! | Man City v Newcastle | Premier League

Pep Guardiola says John Stones will not face Newcastle United on Saturday evening.

Speaking to the media in his pre-match press conference on Friday afternoon, Guardiola stated the England international is suffering from a muscle injury.

The Catalan did have a message of hope regarding Ruben Dias however, who could make his return after concussion.

