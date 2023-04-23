Full Match ReplayPremier League - EPL Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 April 2023 Newcastle United v Tottenham Hotspur Full Match – Premier League | 23 April 2023 IntroPre-match1st half2nd halfFull matchSource 2 - 1st half2nd halfFull matchNext page Previous Post AFC Bournemouth v West Ham United Full Match – Premier League | 23 April 2023 RELATED POSTS icon Watch LaterAdded 52:00 Team Talks-21/04/2023 1K icon Watch LaterAdded Arsenal v Southampton Full Match – Premier League | 21 April 2023 3.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 28:16 Arsenal vs Southampton | SAINTS LIVE: The Pre-Match Show 7.6K icon Watch LaterAdded 05:32 Were Scoring More Goals And We Need To Keep That Up | Press Conference | Bournemouth v West Ham 7K icon Watch LaterAdded 51:59 Welcome to the Weekend-21/04/2023 2.4K icon Watch LaterAdded 12:23 Press Conference | Marco Silva Pre-Leeds 2.1K