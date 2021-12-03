Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Micah Richards & Roy Keane Driving Home for Christmas | Episode 1

Micah Richards & Roy Keane Driving Home for Christmas | Episode 1

Micah Richards & Roy Keane Driving Home for Christmas | Episode 1
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

EXCLUSIVE Interview: Willian | What Happened At Arsenal? | Premier League Return? | Vibe With FIVE

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Micah Richards and Roy Keane are back on the road again, heading home for the festive season.

In the first episode the two discuss the Manchester United management position, Christmas TV and Film along with the exchange of some very thoughtful gifts.

Don’t miss the next episode, be sure to subscribe and turn on notifications!

For more on the reasons why sport lights up Christmas: https://m.skybet.com/lp/sport-lights-up-christmas

About Sky Bet:

At Sky Bet, we believe that betting should never get in the way of sport. Please gamble responsibly: https://sbga.me/2L1BOc2

▶ SUBSCRIBE: https://sbga.me/2we0zMC

▶ TWITTER: https://sbga.me/RqpxjI
▶ FACEBOOK: https://sbga.me/2w5RGok
▶ INSTAGRAM: https://sbga.me/2BjImmM

▶ ANDROID: https://sbga.me/2KZEFT1
▶ IOS: https://sbga.me/2Nx4pb9
▶ WEBSITE: http://sky.me/1jsPa0O

Previous Video
Elmas grabs win for Napoli in Milan | Every Goal | Round 18 | Serie A 2021/22

Elmas grabs win for Napoli in Milan | Every Goal | Round 18 | Serie A 2021/22

Next Video
EXCLUSIVE Interview: Willian | What Happened At Arsenal? | Premier League Return? | Vibe With FIVE

EXCLUSIVE Interview: Willian | What Happened At Arsenal? | Premier League Return? | Vibe With FIVE

Related videos

Top