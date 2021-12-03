EXCLUSIVE Interview: Willian | What Happened At Arsenal? | Premier League Return? | Vibe With FIVE

Today on Vibe With FIVE, Rio Ferdinand, Joel Beya and Stephen Howson are joined by former Chelsea and Arsenal player Willian. The Brazilian gives us stories about his time at Chelsea and he reveals what happened at Arsenal.

0:00 – Intro

2:18 – Growing up in Brazil

3:30 – Willian’s idol growing up

4:47 – Move to Shakhtar Donetsk

7:48 – Transfer to Chelsea & medical at Spurs

11:06 – What was Mourinho like as a manager?

13:38 – Feeling of winning the Premier League

14:12 – Best players at Chelsea

16:38 – Chelsea 2015 season

18:33 – Conte at Chelsea

21:30 – Willian saying he needed more minutes for Chelsea

23:00 – Best memory as a Chelsea player

24:20 – Transfer rumours to United

25:20 – Joining Arsenal

27:35 – What happened at Arsenal?

31:27 – Stick from Arsenal fans

33:30 – Going back to Brazil

34:27 – Questions from viewers

41:20 – Does he miss the Premier League & would he return?

42:35 – What players does he like in the current Chelsea squad?

43:48 – Who’s going to win the Premier League?

Sokin website: https://www.sokin.com

Sokin on Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/sokinglobal/

Sokin on Twitter: https://twitter.com/SokinGlobal

Sokin on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Sokinglobal

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK TWITTER: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

Rio Ferdinand Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Joel Beya Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/joelbeya1

Joel Beya Twitter: https://twitter.com/joelbeya

Stephen Howson Instagram: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson…

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/MrStephenHowson

Intro Music by Jo Joey: https://www.instagram.com/jojoeyoffic…

SPONSORED BY SOKIN

OPEN A FREE ACCOUNT AND START YOUR SOKIN JOURNEY TODAY: www.sokin.com

Say goodbye to expensive hidden-fees and hefty currency exchange markups and say hello to Sokin, a safe, convenient and easy way to send money abroad.

For a no-contract, fixed monthly fee (£9.99/€9.99), you get unlimited money transfers and cost-effective currency exchange in 38 currencies to over 200 countries* via our free, easy-to-use app, wherever you are in the world.

From going to the shops, to withdrawing cash from an ATM, our eco-friendly Sokin cards (UK-only) can be used for your day-to-day requirements. Our cards are also accepted worldwide; ideal for all your holiday payment needs.

So, what are you waiting for? Download the Sokin app and register for your FREE global currency account to enjoy unlimited, commission-free, hassle-free global payments! Available on iOS and Android.

#RioFerdinand #FIVE #VibeWithFIVE