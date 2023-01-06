Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Meet Jely from the Arsenal in the Community team | No More Red

Meet Jely from the Arsenal in the Community team | No More Red

Meet Jely from the Arsenal in the Community team | No More Red
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

Jely is a coach at Arsenal in the Community, and passionate filmmaker. Through No More Red, he has been selected to create a film about his community and the importance of bringing people together through sport.

@adidasFootball x Arsenal

#arsenal

Subscribe to the Official Arsenal YouTube Channel: https://arsn.al/youtube
Follow us on Facebook: https://arsn.al/facebook
Follow us on Twitter: https://arsn.al/twitter
Follow us on Instagram: https://arsn.al/instagram
Follow us on TikTok: https://arsn.al/tiktok

This is the Official YouTube channel for Arsenal Football Club.

For more match action, highlights and training videos, make sure you become a digital member and sign up to Arsenal Player. It’s FREE and is the Home of the Game: https://arsn.al/arsenalplayer

Arsenal Football Club were formed in 1886 and amassed 13 League titles, 14 FA Cups. Some of their greatest players include: Thierry Henry, Dennis Bergkamp, Tony Adams, Ian Wright, Robert Pires, Liam Brady, Patrick Vieira, Cliff Bastin and Charlie George.

Previous Video
Southampton sign Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb

Southampton sign Mislav Orsic from Dinamo Zagreb

Next Video
Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!

Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!

Related videos

Top