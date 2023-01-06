Home Leagues Premier League - EPL Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!

Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!

Football captains scoring SCREAMERS! | Premier League | Kompany, Keane, Gerrard & more!
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Neville & Carraghers review of 2022! | Reacting to their biggest YouTube videos 🔥

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Auto Next

10 of the best goals scored by captains in the Premier League featuring Vincent Kompany (Man City), Roy Keane (Manchester United), Steven Gerrard (Liverpool) and more!

Which player scored the best goal? Let us know in the comments.

Subscribe to the official Premier League YouTube channel: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueYouTube
Premier League website: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueWebsite
Follow the Premier League on Instagram: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueInstagram
Follow the Premier League on Twitter: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueTwitter
Like the Premier League on Facebook: http://preml.ge/PremierLeagueFacebook
Play Fantasy Premier League: http://preml.ge/FantasyPremierLeague
To license Premier League match footage: https://imgreplay.com/contact

#PremierLeague #Football #Soccer

Your safety online

Visit the Child Exploitation and Online Protection website for confidential support if something has happened online which has made you feel unsafe, if you are worried about someone else or to report online abuse. (https://www.ceop.police.uk/safety-centre)

You should contact the Police by calling 999 if you or anybody else is in any sort of danger.

Visit CEOP’s Thinkuknow website for advice and guidance on safe surfing and staying safe online for example when using mobile phones, blogs, social media, chatting, online gaming and emailing. (https://www.thinkuknow.co.uk)

You can also visit the Premier League safeguarding page for more information. (https://www.premierleague.com/safeguarding)

Previous Video
Meet Jely from the Arsenal in the Community team | No More Red

Meet Jely from the Arsenal in the Community team | No More Red

Next Video
Neville & Carraghers review of 2022! | Reacting to their biggest YouTube videos 🔥

Neville & Carraghers review of 2022! | Reacting to their biggest YouTube videos 🔥

Related videos

Top