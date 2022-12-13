Mbappe vs Messi | World Cup Final Preview | Fifa 23 Phenoms

‘Rio Reacts’ is back with another episode on FIVE!

Today, Rio Ferdinand and Stephen Howson share their thoughts on the past semi-final games, Lionel Messi’s phenomenon and Morocco’s historical journey at the World Cup!

Guys discuss the upcoming Argentina vs. France final and give their insightful perspectives on how the confrontation between Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe will end!

In this video, Rio and Ste also talk about performances of Raphael Varane and Lisandro Martinez at this tournament! Which of Red Devil’s centre-backs will bring the trophy to the Old Trafford?

Watch this video to the end to find out their predictions for the World Cup final and which players of FIFA23 Phenoms have had the best World Cup, from their point of view?

0:00; – Intro

0:29; – Ste and Rio recap the Semi-Finals

3:14; – How will the Messi/Mbappe final pan out?

5:00; – How will Argentina & France line up tactically?

6:57; – Will Messi get the freedom he needs?

8:30; – Rio’s thoughts on MUFC having a World Champion CB

11:07; – Who’s Rio supporting in the final?

12:23; – Who’s winning the World Cup?

12:49; – FIFA 23 Phenoms: Who had the best World Cup?

14:27; – Who’s development is Rio excited to see?

15:27; – Who would Rio like to see join the Premier League?

15:51; – FIFA 23: This or That, Phenoms

16:52; – Outro

@easportsfifa #FIFA23 #AD

Subscribe: http://bit.ly/15QO9WE

FIVE UK IG: https://www.instagram.com/fiveuk

FIVE UK Twitter: https://twitter.com/FIVEUK

FIVE UK Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OfficialFIVEUK

FIVE UK TikTok: https://www.tiktok.com/@fiveuk?_t=8Wy…

Rio Ferdinand IG: https://instagram.com/rioferdy5

Rio Ferdinand Twitter: https://twitter.com/rioferdy5

Stephen Howson IG: https://instagram.com/mrstephenhowson

Stephen Howson Twitter: https://twitter.com/mrstephenhowson

#five #rioferdinand