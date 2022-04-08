Manchester City v Liverpool Preview – Premier League | 9 April 2020

Man City v Liverpool: Premier League match preview

An in-depth look at the Premier League clash between Manchester City and Liverpool on Sunday. Champions City hold a one-point lead over Jurgen Klopp’s side at the top of the table.

Manchester City team news:

The big injury news from the Man City camp is still the continued absence of centre-back Ruben Dias, who is on the way back from his hamstring injury but will not return in time for Sunday’s clash.

Youngster Cole Palmer is also still absent from his ankle injury but was never in contention of starting this one, and Guardiola will welcome a well-rested Kyle Walker back from a Champions League ban.

Walker could immediately come back in on the right-hand side as Joao Cancelo shifts back over to the left in place of Nathan Ake – who did well against Atletico – while John Stones will cover for Dias alongside Aymeric Laporte.

Foden’s bright impact off the bench against Atletico should lead Guardiola to consider a recall for the 21-year-old, who could be flanked by Riyad Mahrez and ex-Red Raheem Sterling here.

Liverpool team news;

Liverpool welcomed Trent Alexander-Arnold back from a hamstring problem much quicker than initially anticipated, while Naby Keita shook off a knee issue to play 89 minutes against Benfica.

Fabinho came off in that game with a cut to the head but did not sustain a concussion at the incident, and Klopp announced at his press conference that he expects to have everyone fit and available for the top-of-the-table clash.

Konate put in a stellar showing at the Estadio da Luz before being at fault for Nunez’s effort and is sure to make way for Joel Matip, while Alexander-Arnold should be fit enough for another start on the right.

Jordan Henderson was also among the substitutes for the Benfica win but will expect to earn a recall over Keita – although he will not walk back into the side by any means – and Klopp is facing quite the quandary in attack.

Mohamed Salah has been off the boil since returning from the international break, but Klopp surely cannot fathom dropping the Egyptian for this game, leaving Mane, Diaz, Jota and Firmino to battle for the final two attacking spots.

With this weekend’s game being more of a priority than the second leg against Benfica given their two-goal advantage in that tie, Klopp could elect to name an unchanged frontline with Diaz and Mane linking up with Salah.

Manchester City possible starting lineup:

Ederson; Walker, Stones, Laporte, Cancelo; Silva, Rodri, De Bruyne; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Liverpool possible starting lineup:

Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Matip, Van Dijk, Robertson; Henderson, Fabinho, Thiago; Salah, Mane, Diaz