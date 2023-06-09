Home Cup Games UEFA Champions League - UCL Manchester City v Inter Milan Full Match – UEFA Champions League Final | 10 June 2023

BT Sport Preview – UEFA Champions League Final | 9 June 2023

Manchester City v Inter Milan – Coverage of the final from Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, as Pep Guardiola’s side aim for their first ever Champions League trophy. The English side missed their last chance to win the final back in 2021, when they were beaten 1-0 by Chelsea. Inter haven’t been in a final since 2010, although they did win that by defeating Bayern Munich 2-0

Soccer Saturday – The funniest moments in February

