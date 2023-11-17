Home TV Show Podcast Man Citys 115 Charges & Evertons Harsh 10 Point Punishment | EP 46

Man Citys 115 Charges & Evertons Harsh 10 Point Punishment | EP 46

With Everton having been docked ten points for breaching Premier League financial rules, Gary and Alan are joined by journalist Nick Harris of Sporting Intelligence to discuss the reasoning behind the dramatic decision.

Also discussed are the implications for Manchester City, currently facing 115 charges for alleged breaches of the League’s financial rules. Charges Manchester City deny.

Anyone wanting to read the full reasons for the Everton judgement can do so here: https://resources.premierleague.com/premierleague/document/2023/11/17/49989e4e-01a2-44f9-a012-c3a31ae5536b/2023-11-17-Premier-League-v-Everton-FC-Decision-for-Publication.pdf

00:00 – Intro
01:01 – Why Everton Got Regulated
05:22 – What Other Clubs Are In A Similar Place?
10:00 – Everton’s Appeal
11:50 – Why Are Man City Different?
15:29 – Clubs Suing Everton
18:45 – A Can Of Worms
21:00 – Best Time To Lose 10 Points?
23:00 – Players And Ownership
26:05 – Independent Regulators
27:53 – What Happens Now?

