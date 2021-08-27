Latest transfer news and rumours – 27 August 2021
Updates on Cristiano Ronaldo to Man City and Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid as the August 31 transfer deadline looms.
- Liverpool have made an opening move for Brighton midfielder Yves Bissouma.
- West Ham stars Declan Rice, Thomas Soucek and Michail Antonio are all set to be offered new deals next year.
- Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has declared that he would reject any offers coming from clubs like Liverpool, Manchester United and Arsenal to remain with the Foxes until the end of his career.
- Cristiano Ronaldo wants £510,000-a-week to join Manchester City from Juventus, although making him the club’s highest earner could upset others in the squad.
- Norwich look set to fail in their bid to land Real Betis midfielder William Carvalho as they would not be able to afford his £82,000-a-week wages.
- Pressure is increasing on UEFA to allow away supporters to attend fixtures in club competitions this season, although a decision is yet to be made on whether they will be permitted at fixtures starting from next month.
- Donny van de Beek has been advised to look for a route out of Manchester United by Dimitar Berbatov after a disappointing spell at Old Trafford following his £35m move from Ajax last year.
- West Ham expect to complete the signing of Kurt Zouma from Chelsea once his medical is completed on Friday.
- Manchester City’s proposed move for Cristiano Ronaldo has been emphatically supported by Pep Guardiola’s players.
- Tottenham’s Hotspur’s bid to sign Adama Traoré has suffered a blow with Wolverhampton Wanderers standing firm in their desire to keep the winger.
- Manchester City are hoping to pull off a sensational attempt to sign Cristiano Ronaldo after the Portugal forward’s representative held talks with Juventus over a potential return to the Premier League.
- David Beckham’s Florida football club Inter Miami have been accused of reneging on a promise to build community sports facilities and a recreational park on public land around their $160m stadium in Fort Lauderdale.
- Leeds United forward Raphinha has revealed that he thought he would have to have his leg amputated towards the end of last season after sustaining a thigh injury.