Latest Transfer News | 4th July

  • Chelsea are in talks to sign CSKA Moscow midfielder Aleksandr Golovin, Juventus defender Daniele Rugani and Roma goalkeeper Alisson Becker.
  • Chelsea are willing to sell Willian to Barcelona to help fund their summer transfer business.
  • Steven N’Zonzi has told his Sevilla team-mates he wants to leave and return to England, with Arsenal leading the race for his signature.
  • Stoke City are closing in on a £15m deal for Newcastle winger Matt Ritchie, but Rafa Benitez wants a replacement lined up before he sanctions the move.
  • Heung-Min Son is likely to miss the start of the season as Tottenham are set to give him permission to play in the Asian Games with South Korea.
  • Joe Hart has been told to return to Manchester City for pre-season training on Monday with his future still up in the air.
  • Manchester United can still hijack Cristiano Ronaldo’s proposed £88m move to Juventus.
  • Sunderland pair Didier Ndong and Papy Djilobodji have failed to report for pre-season training as they seek to push through moves away from the Stadium of Light.
  • Sergio Ramos has blamed the Spanish FA’s decision to sack Julen Lopetegui on the eve of the World Cup for their shock last-16 exit at the hands of Russia.
  • Diego Maradona has offered to coach Argentina for free, eight years after his previous attempt ended in quarter-final failure at the World Cup.
  • New Newcastle midfielder Ki Sung-Yueng has suggested he may retire from international football following South Korea’s World Cup exit.
  • Luke Shaw has returned to Manchester United early to train alone as bids to revive his Old Trafford career.
  • Peter Crouch says he wants to stay at Stoke City and help them return to the Premier League.
  • Juventus are increasingly confident of pulling off a stunning swoop for Cristiano Ronaldo.
  • Celtic are poised to launch a second bid for Hibernian midfielder John McGinn, and launch a loan move for in-demand Liverpool winger Harry Wilson.
  • Moses Odubajo has returned to England to train with former club Brentford after leaving Celtic’s training camp in Austria.
  • Jordan Rossiter’s hopes of relaunching his Rangers career under Steven Gerrard have been hammered by a new injury blow.
  • Everton are close to signing Rennes defender Ramy Bensebaini in a deal worth more than £13m.

