Latest football transfer news and rumours – 7 June 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Donny Van de Beek, Jack Grealish, Adama Traore and much more!
- Manchester United could offer Dan James a bumper new deal – then loan him out next season.
- Premier League chiefs are set to crack down on football’s ‘Covidiots’ with big fines and possible points penalties.
- Bournemouth boss Eddie Howe is making a surprise swoop for Portuguese playmaker Fabio Vieira.
- Viv Anderson is calling on all Premier League players to take a knee in memory of George Floyd when football resumes.
- Cops probing a £500,000 raid on the home of Manchester City star Riyad Mahrez have arrested a man.
- Marcus Rashford reckons he’s “fully fit” and is raring to go ahead of Manchester United’s return to action.
- Saudi Arabia is set to work out a peace deal over TV rights with Qatar amid fears the row could scupper the takeover of Newcastle.
- QPR chief executive Lee Hoos has backed calls for a wage cap in the Football League in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic.
- Manchester United have renewed their interest in Donny van de Beek and are weighing up a bid to snatch Ajax’s young midfield talent ahead of Real Madrid, as the financial crisis in La Liga caused by the coronavirus pandemic has left the 23-year-old uncertain whether his proposed £49m move to the Santiago Bernabeu can be executed this summer.
- Jack Grealish is now Manchester United’s No.1 summer transfer target after being at the centre of detailed due diligence undertaken by senior figures at Old Trafford over an £80m move.
- Liverpool have enquired about Wolves’ Adama Traore, and Nuno’s side could also lose Mexican star striker Raul Jimenez to Manchester United.
- Arsenal are culling several senior continental scouts in another round of cuts.
- Ex-Liverpool hardman Neil ‘Razor’ Ruddock has revealed how he “died” on the operating table as medics gave him emergency heart surgery.
- Dirk Kuyt has quit Feyenoord and put his coaching career on hold for personal reasons.
- Chelsea face a battle from at least seven other clubs in the race to sign £70m-rated Ben Chilwell from Leicester this summer.
- Wilfried Zaha has admitted he could still leave Crystal Palace because he is desperate to win trophies, and confessed it was “amazing” to have Arsenal trying to buy him last year because he is a lifelong Arsenal fan.
- Premier League clubs plan to introduce new rules this summer over exactly what happens in the event of an incomplete season amid fears next term or a subsequent campaign could also be ravaged by a pandemic.
- Alison McGovern, the shadow sports minister, has called out a “lack of equality” at Liverpool, after their women’s side were relegated from the Women’s Super League on Friday.
- West Ham are leading the race to sign Chelsea striker Michy Batshuayi.
- Potential new Newcastle board member Jamie Reuben is reportedly prepared to use his influence to help the club sign QPR starlet Eberechi Eze.
- Wolves are lining up a move to bring former Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye back to the Premier League from French giants Paris Saint-Germain.
- Celtic have opened talks with star striker Odsonne Edouard about a new Parkhead contract.
- Martin O’Neill is adamant Celtic do better with a strong Rangers breathing down their necks – and believes Ibrox boss Steven Gerrard deserves time to get it right.