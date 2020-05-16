Latest football transfer news and rumours – 30 May 2020
The latest transfer news and rumours, with updates on Paul Pogba, Philippe Coutinho, Timo Werner and more!
- Antonio Rudiger is trying to convince Timo Werner to join Chelsea ahead of his other suitors, according to reports.
- Real Madrid remain pessimistic about their chances of signing Paul Pogba this summer because the player’s wages would create huge discontent in a dressing room that has already accepted one pay cut and is braced for another.
- Arsenal are set to release a clutch of their youth scouting network because of financial cutbacks as a result of the coronavirus crisis.
- Brighton have made enquiries about Middlesbrough winger Marcus Tavernier.
- Clubs could be allowed some home comforts if they are forced to play at neutral venues after the issue was discussed by Premier League bosses.
- Leyton Orient have sold more shirts in the two weeks since Harry Kane agreed to sponsor their 2020-21 kits than the League Two club managed throughout the whole of last season.
- Reading teenage sensation Danny Loader is a target for Crystal Palace as the Championship club face losing the forward for nothing at the end of the season.
- Tammy Abraham has been watching old videos of himself as part of his bid to stay motivated during the coronavirus lockdown.
- Vincent Kompany turned down the chance to return to Manchester City’s coaching staff and pledged his future to Anderlecht.
- Lille striker Victor Osimhen will not consider a move to Tottenham – unless they sell Harry Kane.
- PSG are to battle with Arsenal and Tottenham over Chelsea winger Willian, according to reports in France.
- Manchester United are reportedly eyeing a shock move for Monaco crock Pietro Pellegri.
- Chelsea have held initial talks with Porto winger Jesus Corona over a summer move, according to the star’s agent.
- Liverpool have been left baffled by plans to ensure they end their 30-year wait for the Premier League title at a neutral venue since local police have said they believe there is no reason for the club’s home matches not to take place at Anfield.
- Premier League clubs have discussed players getting changed for matches in corporate boxes to maintain social distancing when football resumes next month.
- Premier League clubs are yet to approve a plan for relegation should the season have to be curtailed, with mid-table sides having to consider that any agreement could set a precedent for future campaigns.
- The Football Association will try to ensure current funding for England youth teams is maintained despite the coronavirus pandemic because of fears eligible talent might opt to play for another country.
- UEFA is considering an August and September tournament to finish this year’s Women’s Champions League.
- Murrayfield has emerged as the favourite to host the British and Irish Lions home Test match in June 2021.
- Jurgen Klinsmann has called on Harry Kane to stay with Tottenham and not leave in search of trophies – as he did in 1995.
- Juventus are interested in signing Philippe Coutinho having been rejected by Barcelona’s Arthur.
- UEFA is planning to finish this season’s Champions League and Europa League competitions with one-legged ties hosted in the same city from the quarter-finals onwards.
- N’Golo Kante has been given an individual programme by Chelsea, who are sympathetic over his stance.
- Hearts risk being frozen out of football if they drag the SPFL through civil courts.
- Mark Allen says he is ‘more convinced than ever’ that Steven Gerrard is the right man for the job at Rangers.
- Harry Redknapp wants a return to football but it will not be at Airdrie.
- Ryan Porteous has emerged as a shock transfer target for Galatasaray, according to reports.