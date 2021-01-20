Kevin De Bruyne REACTS to Amazing City Goal Assists! | KDB on Assists

You have already reported this video.

Master creator, Kevin De Bruyne, has given his verdict on assists from Manchester City players past and present.

The Belgian playmaker provided his 100th assist for the Club in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, delivering a fantastic cross with the outside of his right boot for John Stones to head home the opener.

De Bruyne sat down with CityTV to share his thoughts on some memorable City assists, running the rule over passes from the likes of Ali Bernabia, Alvaro Negredo, David Silva, Yaya Toure and even passing comment on his own back catalogue!