Home TV Show News and Interviews Kevin De Bruyne REACTS to Amazing City Goal Assists! | KDB on Assists
Kevin De Bruyne REACTS to Amazing City Goal Assists! | KDB on Assists
Loading advertisement...
Preload Image
Up next

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town Highlights – FA Cup 2020-21

Cancel
Turn Off Light
Watch Later
Auto Next
15 Views
Report Report
Repeat Repeat
Open Video in Lightbox Lightbox
  Add New Playlist

Kevin De Bruyne REACTS to Amazing City Goal Assists! | KDB on Assists

Master creator, Kevin De Bruyne, has given his verdict on assists from Manchester City players past and present.

The Belgian playmaker provided his 100th assist for the Club in the 4-0 win over Crystal Palace, delivering a fantastic cross with the outside of his right boot for John Stones to head home the opener.

De Bruyne sat down with CityTV to share his thoughts on some memorable City assists, running the rule over passes from the likes of Ali Bernabia, Alvaro Negredo, David Silva, Yaya Toure and even passing comment on his own back catalogue!

Previous Video
mnf

Crystal Palace vs Liverpool – Full Match | Premier League

Next Video
fa cup

Southampton v Shrewsbury Town Highlights – FA Cup 2020-21

Related videos

Top