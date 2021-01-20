Manchester City v Aston Villa preview – Premier League | 20 January 2021

In-depth match preview as Manchester City look to go top of the Premier League with a win over Aston Villa. The visitors have had to contend with a coronavirus outbreak at the training ground, but Pep Guardiola still expects nothing but the best from Dean Smith’s side.

Manchester City

Probable Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Cancelo, Dias, Stones, Mendy; De Bruyne, Rodri, Gundogan; Mahrez, Foden, Sterling

Aston Villa

Probable Lineup (4-2-3-1): Martinez; Cash, Konsa, Mings, Targett; Luiz, McGinn; Traore, Grealish, El Ghazi; Watkins